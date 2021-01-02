Column: Sports kept my brother and I together even as our lives changed

The impact others have on our lives can be difficult to recognize in the moment but often can be pinpointed, given the opportunity for reflection.
Growing up, my older brother John and I were the two youngest of four in our family. Separated by 3 ½ years, John was the closest to me in age. And while I wasn’t one who typically got into fights, if I did, usually it was with John. Our sibling feuds mainly centered around Nintendo, card games, horsing around or any sport or activity that involved both of us.
Hmmm. Wonder if there was a pattern there?
But John also included me in things some older siblings maybe would not have. On the occasion my parents were out of town and John would decide to have a “few” friends over for a “get together” when he was in high school, he did not mind that his younger brother was hanging around. (Don’t worry. The statute of limitations has long expired i.e. my parents have known for quite some time.)
It was also John who first introduced me to journalism. With my older brother on the high school newspaper staff, I’m pretty sure I was one of the few eighth graders who had a published column in the on predictions for the 1992 Major League Baseball award winners. I know that opportunity helped spark my interest in what later became my career even though it may have seemed insignificant at the time.
I’ve often thought John would have been a wizard in the newspaper business or whatever form of journalism he would have pursued. John had a natural ability for it like he did for many other things.
But life happened, as it typically does, and John and I had different paths.
John started a family at a young age and I eventually moved from Kansas to Oklahoma in 2007. And as we got older, like with most siblings, the time we spent together became fewer and further in between.
I regret that being the case.
Yet one thing kept us in communication for at least part of the year. That one thing was fantasy football.
John and I played in the same league for more than 15 years. He loved every part of it. Even more than the competition and good-natured trash talking that transpired, John enjoyed the comradery. That’s how John was. He never met a stranger and was always one of the most kind-hearted people I’ve ever known.
He loved to talk with me about our two favorite football teams, OU and the Dallas Cowboys, and any other sport for that matter. But more importantly John also always asked about my wife and daughter.
I last saw John two days before Christmas was when we traveled up to McPherson, Kansas to visit my family for the holidays. He was so excited to show off a picture of his first grandchild, who was just a few months old. You could sense the pride in his voice and smile.
We did not go up to my family for Thanksgiving and thought twice about going for Christmas due to the pandemic.
But I’m so glad we did.
On New Year’s Day I got the call that John had passed away peacefully in his sleep in El Dorado, Kansas. He was 46.
John is survived by his two sons, Gunnar and Brendan, and one grandson, Avery.
While my siblings and I grew up in Kansas, my brother was actually born at St. John in Tulsa on Oct. 17, 1974. Forty-three years later, nearly to the day, my daughter was born in the very same hospital.
I have been reminded of my brother in numerous ways over the past few days and I hope that continues on.
I know this column does not come anywhere close to doing him justice. But I hope it does convey what I’m trying to say.
While playing in our fantasy football league, on more than one occasion John would forget his password and be unable to make changes to his lineup. I used to get irritated because inevitably I, as one of the league commissioners, would get a call late Sunday morning from him frantically needing to make an adjustment just before the NFL games kicked off.
I’m going to miss those calls next fantasy football season. More importantly, I’m going to miss him dearly.
Love you, John.