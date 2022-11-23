Column: Slow down on celebrations about child poverty declines

The U.S. child poverty rate dramatically improved over the past quarter century, declining 59% between 1993 and 2019, according to researchers at Child Trends.

The rate dropped from 1 in 4 children, where it had hovered for 30 years, to 1 in 10 children. At the macro level, this surely seems like cause for celebration. In reality, it means that 18 million children in America still remain poor.

Consider the story of just one family with young children served by CAP Tulsa. They were already struggling with the economic toll of a pandemic when they received news that dad, J.J., would need major surgery. The mom, Tamara, suddenly became the sole income earner.

But, without familial support nearby to help, she had to quit work to care for J.J. throughout his recovery. Faced with no money coming in, Tamara did what she could to access community resources to provide for her husband and their two kids.

She visited, called and emailed local agencies seeking assistance for rent, utilities and groceries. Too frequently, however, she was met with rejection, told she did not have the right paperwork, made slightly too much income to qualify or that relief funds had just run out at that agency.

Meanwhile, the bills piled up, increasing her anxiety and stress and putting the family further and further behind. CAP Tulsa stepped in and provided emergency financial assistance to help the family get caught up.

Tamara’s story is not unique. Her family is among thousands in our community who fluctuate in and out of poverty.

And what exactly constitutes being “poor?” That turns out to be a complicated answer.

The poverty rate for which we’re celebrating is a historic decline is the federal Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM). This measure is supposedly an improvement over the Official Poverty Measure (OPM) because it reflects more up-to-date assumptions about current living needs and expenses and includes government benefits.

For example, in 2019, families with a household income of less than $28,881 (the SPM for two adults and two children) were considered to be experiencing poverty, while the OPM for that same family size was $25,926.

Families experiencing "deep poverty" are defined as those having household net resources below 50% of the SPM poverty threshold, or $14,440. At CAP Tulsa, 49% of enrolled children live in deep poverty, up from 41% the year prior.

National trends may be improving, but that’s not true of the families we serve.

And as we quibble about the correct measure of poverty and how many have breached the threshold, the truth is that a family of four cannot realistically live on an annual income of $28,881.

The Tulsa Area United Way recently released a report on the living wage for the Tulsa Metropolitan Service Area. The living wage is the amount of income necessary for a particular family size living in a particular area to meet basic standards without depending on public or private assistance.

For a family of four, that amount is $95,894 — more than three times greater than the SPM. It is also more than double the income level that qualifies families in Oklahoma for many public benefit programs.

Nevertheless, the lessons learned from why the SPM dropped so drastically are still useful in spite of the measurement debate. The researchers at Child Trends concluded that a healthy economy from 1993 to 2019 accounted for about 33% of the decline. Factors such as lower unemployment, greater participation by single mothers in the labor force and increases to several states’ minimum wages all contributed.

Most of the decline was due to successful social safety net programs, especially the Earned Income Tax Credit, Social Security and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The now expired Child Tax Credit was also lauded for temporarily reducing child poverty.

How can we leverage these results and continue to drive down child poverty in America? The answer is clear: strengthen the social safety net by broadening eligibility for supports and empowering families in need to access programs already proven to work.

Karen Kiely is the executive director and CEO of CAP Tulsa.