Column: Hofmeister leads with bipartisan agreement for all Oklahomans

Every election year is important, but some years are pivotal. The governor’s race in 1962 was one of those years. It was the year my father, Henry Bellmon, was elected as the state’s first-ever Republican governor.

You read that right. From statehood in 1907 through 1962, Oklahoma had never elected a Republican governor.

In 1962, Democrats out-registered Republicans by 4 to 1. I remember the Two Party Tea Parties my mother and her friends hosted across the state as we persuaded voters to cross party lines to elect the best person for the job.

And, once he was elected, I recall the regular bipartisan dinners my dad hosted around the dining table at the governor’s mansion.

The 2022 governor’s race has distinct similarities. We face another pivotal election, lopsided voter registrations and a minority party candidate, Joy Hofmeister, who is clearly the right person for this moment in Oklahoma history.

Governors are only effective when they are willing to work with people from all sides of an issue to improve our state. A governor should bring people together, not divide them. Work to build consensus. And lead by doing the right thing, not the political thing.

Hofmeister has a track record of doing just that. She ran against an incumbent in her own party in her first race for state superintendent because she saw the danger to public education her opponent posed. She won all 77 counties and immediately went to work building support for a teacher pay raise and higher academic standards.

This work is reminiscent of the bipartisan effort my father led during his second term as governor.

In 1990, he worked with a Democrat-majority Legislature to pass sweeping public education reforms. House Bill 1017 remains our state’s benchmark for outstanding education policy. Much like Gov. Bellmon, Hofmeister knows the importance of bipartisan cooperation in getting good things done for Oklahoma.

So much is on the ballot this November: health care, public education, economic opportunity, tribal relations and women’s rights. We can’t afford to get it wrong. We must rise to this occasion and vote for the best candidate.

Hofmeister stands for Oklahoma — not a political party. She is a leader who listens and brings diverse viewpoints together to find common ground. Imagine what she can accomplish with her united vision for great schools, health care and jobs!

Our state will reap the economic benefits of her leadership for years to come.

Henry Bellmon did not do the red thing or blue thing, Republican or Democrat thing. He did what was right for all Oklahomans.

The current governor is not a Henry Bellmon Republican, but Hofmeister will be a Henry Bellmon governor.

I encourage all Oklahomans — Republicans, independents and Democrats — to make the strong choice. I’m choosing Hofmeister on Nov. 8. I hope you will, too.

Gail Bellmon Wynne is a lifelong Republican having served on several nonprofit boards including the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Loaves and Fishes NWOK. She is a long-time volunteer mentoring elementary children and fundraising for Food for Kids.