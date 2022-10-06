Column: Hofmeister knows how, where to invest in economic growth

Talk to any employer around the state, and they’ll tell you their biggest challenge is keeping up with talent demand due to a nationwide shortage, competitive landscape and extreme policies.

Last year, more than 47.8 million people in the U.S. voluntarily quit their jobs, a mass exodus known as The Great Resignation. Plenty of studies have since shown employees are shifting priorities and choosing their health, quality of life, experiences and equitable workplaces over compensation, cost of living and monetary incentives.

This message is not getting through to Gov. Kevin Stitt. Instead, his extreme approach to governing — and the hostile environment it creates — is forcing women, educators, health providers and the largest generation in the U.S. labor force, millennials, to reconsider their career options.

Take Kristi Bradford as an example. She walked away from a $300,000 job in Oklahoma out of concern for her health and our anti-abortion laws, which Stitt proudly signed.

Or companies opting out of expanding and relocating here despite having a competitive cost of doing business, business-friendly tax and a massive incentive packet is another example — experts argue this was the case for Panasonic, who chose to invest in Kansas.

This administration's government overreach and ongoing divestments in education make it extremely difficult to retain, recruit and upskill talent in Oklahoma, leaving us less attractive for employers.

Purposefully seeking division for political points and leveling unnecessary attacks on teachers and public schools creates a hostile environment, making it harder for already marginalized communities to achieve economic mobility. This is one of the least pro-business things we can do.

These communities represent a critical part of our workforce, consumer base and entrepreneurs. Discriminating against them limits our state’s growth potential. We can’t conform to the delusion that these matters are “social issues.” These issues affect our employees, labor pipeline, customers and bottom line.

Therefore, they are economic and workforce development matters.

We need candidates capable of identifying the real issues getting in the way of our economic growth, who instead of creating fake problems and resorting to fear-mongering tactics bring people together to create viable solutions to improve Oklahoma for everyone, not just those who look and think like us.

That’s why I’m proud to support Joy Hofmeister in this year’s race for governor, and I encourage others to do so, as well.

Electing Hofmeister as our next governor is doable. She has already tied this race, according to recent polling. If more people vote, regardless of party affiliation, we will see a win come November. But this will require everyone to participate.

Our biggest challenge is not beating Stitt; our biggest challenge is voter apathy, as proven by the latest voter participation reports.

We become part of the problem when we don't show up, when we don’t encourage family and friends to register and make a plan to vote, when we don’t support moderate candidates (monetarily and as volunteers), when we refuse to speak up, when we accept decisions being made for us rather than by us.

Let's be part of the solution. Vote for Hofmeister and get Oklahoma back on track.

Erika Lucas is a business leader with a strong background in private equity and economic development who launched an organization to support overlooked entrepreneurs and founded a venture capital firm to invest in women-led companies.