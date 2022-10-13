Column: Hofmeister chooses health and facts over politics and division

My goal as a pediatrician is to keep kids healthy and safe, but I need a better partner at the state Capitol. That is why I strongly support Joy Hofmeister in this year’s race for governor.

Despite Oklahoma’s facing an ongoing crisis of health, wellness and access to care, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s approach to health care remains anything but helpful.

In June 2020, Oklahomans voted to expand access to SoonerCare, the state’s Medicaid system, despite Stitt’s opposition. When required to implement the will of voters, Stitt pushed to privatize SoonerCare, announcing his plan without going through normal legislative processes and ignoring objections from doctors, patients and Oklahoma health care experts.

When the only two doctors on the Oklahoma Health Care Authority board disagreed with Stitt’s privatization plan, he fired them and replaced them with non-physicians.

SoonerCare now has more than 290,000 enrollees, 53% of them children. Stitt’s privatization plan outsources management of SoonerCare to out-of-state companies that siphon away Oklahoma taxpayer money and stand between doctors and patients. We do not need out-of-state gatekeepers dictating medical care in Oklahoma.

OHCA had done a solid job managing Medicaid with modest administrative overhead before this change.

As the Swadley’s BBQ scandal and Stitt’s mismanagement of federal COVID-19 funds for education have demonstrated, Oklahomans cannot trust the governor to work for the benefit of the people of this state. Neither can we afford Stitt’s poorly thought-out health care decisions.

In just one glaring example, he moved the functioning public health lab from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City to Stillwater to become part of his “Pandemic Center of Excellence,” which is anything but excellent.

It is not functioning remotely as well as the prior lab, and it has cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Stitt’s management of the pandemic itself was nonexistent. His refusal to promote responsible behaviors ended up contributing to a dangerously overburdened health care system, demoralized health care workers and countless unnecessary deaths.

Too many of the children in my pediatrics practice have lost a caregiver to COVID-19. Too many of our fellow Oklahomans now suffer from long-COVID syndrome. Our state’s handling of this crisis ranks very poorly compared to other states.

In fact, a Commonwealth Fund report named Oklahoma as having the 50th worst pandemic response in the nation.

We need Hofmeister to be our governor.

She understands the importance of health care and what is at stake for Oklahomans. She will listen to the expertise of doctors and the needs of patients.

She will address Oklahoma’s critical shortage of primary care physicians and nurses through incentive programs and treating professionals with the respect they deserve. She recognizes the crippling costs of medications and will work to lower prescription costs.

And, just as she is working to save and protect rural schools, Hofmeister will help rural hospitals thrive so they can serve their communities. Families shouldn’t have to drive hours just to get needed health care.

Hofmeister understands that mental health is a critical part of health care for adults and children alike. Already she has been a leading champion for ensuring the availability of mental health resources in Oklahoma schools, and she will work hard as governor to tackle the “mental health deserts” covering too much of our state.

Hofmeister puts people first and understands that Oklahoma’s health care belongs to Oklahomans. She will work hard to make every tax dollar count, and she will use creativity, collaboration, evidence and expertise to improve health care for all of us.

On Nov. 8, I will choose Hofmeister for governor.

