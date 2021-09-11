Column: A simple smile can send a powerful message

In today’s world it has become commonplace to praise people who are seen as fighters, as if that is the only way to get along in a world of disagreement. You often hear praise for those who are willing to “fight for their beliefs,” “defend their way of life,” “stand up to their opponents.”

People who talk that way seem to believe friendliness is a sign of weakness. They don’t know that one can be serious without being solemn.

But letting affection flow out is not something we can do simply by intending it. Like all virtues, kindness follows a developmental process that takes time to unfold.

One begins by imitating the behavior of a person one admires; the behavior turns into a habit; the habit changes one’s perception; and gradually the change in perception shapes one’s character.

The key thing about smiling is that it is outward directed. A person wearing a genuine smile is not worried about what others think of them; they are expressing their attitude of good will in advance of any interaction.

Smiling indicates virtue because one’s character comprises how one treats others, not how one is treated. That idea can be found repeatedly in ancient ethical writings.