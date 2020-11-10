Collinsville Chamber announces nominees for 2021 board of directors

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce announced the candidates for its 2021 board of directors.

The board’s nominating committee recently selected three individuals to fill the roles of president, vice president and secretary/treasurer for the ensuing year.

The candidates include: Breann Audet, Nutrition Nook, for president (two-year term); Josh Kelley, Redbud Physical Therapy, for vice president (one-year term); and Traci Conley, Tulsa County assessor, for secretary/treasurer (one-year term).

At the board’s September or October meeting each year, the president appoints a committee to nominate candidates for each position, and then holds an election in November.

The Chamber has opened the general membership for any additional nominations to add to the ballot. Votes can be sent in by 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. The election will then take place on Nov. 12.

All final nominated officers will assume their duties Jan 1, 2021.