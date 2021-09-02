College GameDay: TU stumbles its way to opening loss

An uninspiring and uneven performance in the season opener turned into a full-blown disaster Thursday night for the University of Tulsa, which lost to an FCS-level team for the first time in 35 years.
A three-touchdown favorite, the Hurricane was affected by costly suspensions, avoidable penalties and a general lack of efficiency, resulting in a dismal 19-17 defeat against UC Davis at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
“We’ve got to be better in all three phases,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “That being said, one game doesn’t make our season. We just know we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
What was supposed to be the continuation of a stellar 2020, when TU was runner-up in the American Athletic Conference, went down in flames instead. New quarterback Davis Brin never got into a rhythm, completing only 15 passes for 201 yards.
Brin had a handful of good moments — including a 61-yard pass to Keylon Stokes — but was inconsistent, following that throw with an interception on the next play. He also had a fourth-quarter interception that led to a go-ahead field goal.
In one of the few highlights, running back Deneric Prince broke through untouched for a 59-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and had a 58-yard run on the next drive called back because of a crucial penalty for a block in the back.
Shamari Brooks, returning from an injury that sidelined him for all of last season, got going on a drive late in the fourth quarter that was promising until a teammate’s fumble went through the back of the end zone for a touchback.
“It’s a new year, new faces in there,” Montgomery said. “Offense is about timing and rhythm and jelling. I’m not taking anything away from UC Davis, but I felt like most of the time it was us stopping us and not the other way around.”
The lauded Hurricane defense was picked apart, down three starters as a result of suspensions handed down by the university because of their involvement in the Armed Forces Bowl brawl with Mississippi State in December. With those players out, TU was out of sorts, constantly rotating personnel in search of better options.
UC Davis, coached by veteran Dan Hawkins, was impressive from the start, producing a touchdown on the opening drive. Aggies quarterback Hunter Rodrigues was nearly unflappable in a career-best outing, completing 28-of-35 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown.
“We could have done a few things better to make his stats a little less than what they were,” safety Kendarin Ray said, “but we’ll put that game behind us and focus on the next one.”
The next ones don’t get any easier, road games against Power Five opponents Oklahoma State and Ohio State in consecutive weeks. Thursday’s mistake-filled outing left TU searching for answers one game into the season.
“This is a new year,” Montgomery said. ”We’ve got to find our identity and who we’re going to be this year. … We’ve got to come together as a football team and get ready to excel.”