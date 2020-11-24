College basketball 2020: Breaking down the ORU women

Three storylines
Offensive output
The Golden Eagles averaged 69.9 points per game last season, and nearly all the offensive stalwarts from the team are now gone. Rylie Torrey, Montserrat Brotons, Jentry Holt, Sarah Garvie, Katie Kirkhart and Rachel Skalnik combined to average 43.4 points per game last season. The primary offensive option will Keni Jo Lippe, who poured in nearly 20 points per game last season and was a Summit League preseason first team selection this year.
Conference consideration
When it comes to Summit League supremacy, the state of South Dakota has owned the league recently. South Dakota — last year’s regular season and tournament champion — was picked as this season’s champion, and South Dakota State was selected second. Meanwhile, ORU was picked fourth behind Western Illinois and ahead of North Dakota State.
Youngsters abound
Lippe will be Golden Eagles’ go-to option on the offensive end this year, and she’ll serve as a team mentor, too. ORU will have 12 newcomers on the roster, including eight freshman. Ariel Walker, a 5-foot-5 guard from Ozark, Arkansas, will be a junior after transferring in from Allen Community College, where she averaged 16.3 points per game.
Three players to watch
Keni Jo Lippe
Appearing in all 31 games last season, the Adair graduate led the Golden Eagles with 18.5 points and eight rebounds per game. She also averaged 32.2 minutes per contest while connecting on 38.5 percent of her field goal attempts.
Regan Schumacher
A reserve option last season, the 6-foot-2 center from Olathe, Kansas, averaged four points a game while playing 16.4 minutes. She did nab 5.2 rebounds per contest and will be counted on as a pivotal contributor this season.
Sinetra Jones
Daughter of Anthony Jones who played at ORU is a 6-foot-5 sophomore who averaged 6.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per game at Dyersburg Community College last year. She also was the conference leader with 277 blocks.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
