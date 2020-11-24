College basketball 2020: Breaking down the ORU women

Three storylines

Offensive output

The Golden Eagles averaged 69.9 points per game last season, and nearly all the offensive stalwarts from the team are now gone. Rylie Torrey, Montserrat Brotons, Jentry Holt, Sarah Garvie, Katie Kirkhart and Rachel Skalnik combined to average 43.4 points per game last season. The primary offensive option will Keni Jo Lippe, who poured in nearly 20 points per game last season and was a Summit League preseason first team selection this year.

Conference consideration

When it comes to Summit League supremacy, the state of South Dakota has owned the league recently. South Dakota — last year’s regular season and tournament champion — was picked as this season’s champion, and South Dakota State was selected second. Meanwhile, ORU was picked fourth behind Western Illinois and ahead of North Dakota State.

Youngsters abound