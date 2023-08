A Colcord man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Timothy Austin, 67, died in the crash.

He was driving a 2012 Ford Focus that collided with an unknown vehicle at 6:19 p.m. on Oklahoma 25 about six miles east of Grove.

The second vehicle was not known because it burned in the crash, troopers said.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.