Coalition calls for mask mandate in Oklahoma schools

  • Updated
JENKS FIRST DAY (copy)

Sophomore Cody Bradley puts on his mask before entering the building on the first day of in-person instruction at Jenks High School this fall. Education and health advocates are calling for mask use in all Oklahoma schools.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

On a record-high day of reported COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, a new coalition of doctors, teachers and child advocates have called for state leaders to require masks in public schools.

A group of prominent state organizations, adopting the name Masks Are Saving Kids, or MASK, urged the Oklahoma State Board of Education to implement a statewide school mandate.

The coalition hosted a press conference Friday, the same day state health officials reported a record single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases with 2,101. Hospitalizations surpassed 1,000 for the first time this week for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Stillwater pediatrician Dr. Dwight Sublett said a school mask mandate is “imperative” as hospital space dwindles. Sublett is the president of the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a group of over 400 pediatricians in the state.

