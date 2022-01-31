Club Special a boozy, limeade-tasting drink from Part Time Beverage Co.

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Eric Hudkins is the founder and product development manager at the new Part Time Beverage Company. It's a canned cocktail business based in Tulsa that produces a boozy, limeade-tasting drink called Club Special.

"A Club Special was a drink developed on golf courses sometime in the last century. Every golf course around here seems to have their own spin on it. Some use rum; some don't. Some like to taste a little different and use different citruses. We use lemon-lime natural flavors for ours mixed with vodka. It's about 6% ABV," Hudkins said.

Hudkins is a University of Tulsa law student and went to high school at Cascia Hall. He got the idea while with friends.

"My friends and I were sitting around drinking and joking about it, and I wondered if you could can cocktails. I wonder if you could do this and we started looking into it and we found out all these stats on the up-and-coming, ready-to-drink cocktail business," said Hudkins.

Seltzer has been trending upward, and Hudkins saw the opportunity for a canned cocktail in the marketplace.