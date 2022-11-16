 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clergy call for execution moratorium in Oklahoma

Benjamin Cole (copy)

A prayer circle outside the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion on Oct. 20, 2022, protests the execution of Benjamin Cole. More than two-dozen clergy from around the state have signed a “Christ and Capital Punishment” statement expressing concerns about specific problems with Oklahoma’s death penalty system. It cites the exoneration of numerous wrongfully convicted death row inmates, as well as a pattern of racial inequity in sentencing for capital cases.

 Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than two dozen Christian clergy are calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma, just a few days before the state is expected to execute the third of 25 individuals set to be put to death through 2024.

October 2021: Execution 'not pleasant to watch,' Oklahoma corrections director says

Scott Crow said inmate John Marion Grant was sedated when his body reacted to the first lethal injection drug.
