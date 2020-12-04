Class 6AI final -- Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe: Lineups, schedules, key matchups

The Trojans have allowed only six sacks this season. Santa Fe's Collin Oliver is a big-time pass rusher — a big matchup to watch is when he goes against Jenks tackle and future OSU teammate Logan Nobles. Santa Fe has 17 sacks, led by James Burnett with five and Oliver has four with 12 QB hurries.

OU commit Talyn Shettron is the state's most dynamic receiver. He has 57 catches for 1,044 yards and 14 TDs this season. He will go against shut-down cornerback Jayden Patrick, who saw Union hold Shettron to two catches last week. Patrick said that combined with his experience in last year's meeting will be valuable, "It helps me to see his tendencies and the routes he likes to run. I just enjoyed watching him, it will be a fun matchup." Trying to get the ball to Shettron is quarterback Scott Pfieffer, who has completed 155-of-226 passes for 2,218 yards and 29 TDs with seven interceptions.