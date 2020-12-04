Class 6AI final -- Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe: Lineups, schedules, key matchups

No. 2 Jenks vs. No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium, Edmond
Tickets: $10 (cash only at gate), $11.50 (OSSAA.com)
TV: NFHSnetwork.com ($10.99)
Radio: KVOO fm98.5
Last meeting: Santa Fe won 33-30 on Nov. 1, 2019. Talyn Shettron caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns, including the 89-yard winning bomb with 4:46 left. He also had the clinching interception on Jenks' ensuing possession. Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman was 13-of-20 for 168 yards and two TDs. Santa Fe's Collin Oliver had an interception that set up a field goal in the third quarter. Santa Fe possessed the ball for 32 of the game’s 48 minutes. The teams were scheduled to play on Oct. 15 this year, but the game was canceled due to Jenks' COVID issues.
Series: Jenks leads 9-1, including a 17-10 win in the 2003 6A state final and 48-21 in their last playoff meeting in the 2011 quarterfinals.
James Aydelott's forecast: Clear skies and 55 degrees at kickoff. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
STARTING LINEUPS
JENKS * OFFENSE
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
LT;79;Logan Nobles;6-7;276;Sr.
LG;72;Milton White;5-11;292;So.
C;55;Haden Crawley;6-0;238;Sr.
RG;50;Isaac Arsee;6-0;262;Sr.
RT;73;Trey Gibbs;6-3;235;Jr.
TE;1;Waylon Adams;6-4;241;Sr.
QB;9;Stephen Kittleman;5-11;173;Sr.
RB;4:Grant Lohr;6-0;183;Sr.
WR;21;Ty Walls;5-11;162;So.
WR;5;Jayden Patrick;5-11;168;Sr.
WR;10;Glenver Jones;5-7;131;Jr.
JENKS * DEFENSE
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
DE;92;Chase Jackson;6-1;230;Sr.
NG;97;AJ Brown;6-1;293;Jr.
DE;75;Colemon Thurber;6-3;223;Jr.
OLB;29;Kaiden Vannoy;5-11;166;So.
ILB;33;Tyson Ward;5-11;181;Sr.
ILB;40;Ethan Bilgrien;6-0;183;Jr.
OLB;8;Max Mitcho;6-0;189;Jr.
CB;5;Jayden Patrick;5-11;168;Sr.
FS;12;Joey Havir;6-3;189;Jr.
SS;4;Grant Lohr;6-0;183;Sr.
CB;3;Cade Stacy;6-2;153;Jr.
JENKS * SPECIAL TEAMS
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
K;39;Max Paskvan;5-11;155;Jr.
P;12;Joey Havir;6-3;189;Jr.
LS;85;Jackson Standlee;6-3;201;So.
KR;22;Jalyn Stanford;5-11;161;So.
SANTA FE * OFFENSE
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
LT;59;Efram Njoroge;5-9;215;Sr.
LG;76;Corey Spurgeon;6-3;295;Sr.
C;53;Joey Banks;5-11;260;Jr.
RG;77;Ryan Denny;6-0;243;Jr.
RT;56;Jon Ashford;6-5;320;So.
TE;11;Tabry Shettron;6-4;205;Jr.
QB;16;Scott Pfieffer;6-3;180;Jr.
RB;7;Ethane Hyche;5-10;197;Sr.
WR;23;Angelo Rankin;5-9;180;Sr.
WR;8;Shawn Allen;5-8;165;Sr.
WR;22;Talyn Shettron;6-3;175;Jr.
SANTA FE * DEFENSE
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
DE;18;Collin Oliver;6-3;270;Sr.
DT;66;Matt Barton;6-2;227;Sr.
DT;56;Damon Harvey;5-11;220;Jr.
DE:9;James Burnett;6-3;215;Sr.
LB;19;Dylan Rodgers;5-10;175;Jr.
LB;27;Blake Montgomery;6-0;195;Sr.
LB:40;Chris Fitzpatrick;6-0;195;So.
CB;31;Keon McKinney;5-10;150;Jr.
S;4;Gavin Duverger;5-11;185;Sr.
S;21;Tyler Lewis;5-9;175;Jr.
CB;23;Angelo Rankin;5-9;180;Sr.
SANTA FE * SPECIAL TEAMS
POS.;NO.;NAME;HT.;WT.; CL.
K;98;Dakota Brash;5-10;150;Fr.
P/H;1;Bergin Kysar;6-4;205;Fr.
LS;88;Easton Spitler;6-2;175;Fr.
KR;23;Angelo Rankin;5-9;180;Sr.
GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
JENKS TROJANS (10-1)
Aug. 28: Spr. Har-Ber; W, 31-15
Sept. 4: at Bixby; L, 35-42
Sept. 11: Union; W, 28-0
Oct. 2: Broken Arrow; W, 38-30
Oct. 8: at Norman; W, 42-13
Oct. 23: Yukon, W, 38-7
Oct. 30: at Ed. Memorial; W, 48-6
Nov. 5: at Westmoore; W, 49-21
Playoffs
Nov. 13: Moore; W, 51-19
Nov. 20: Norman North; W, 63-16
Nov. 27: Owasso; W, 39-15
EDMOND SANTA FE WOLVES (10-2)
Aug. 28: at Owasso; L, 21-48
Sept. 4: at Stillwater; L, 32-45
Sept. 11: Edmond North, W, 42-35
Sept. 28: Edmond Memorial; W, 46-20
Oct. 2: at Westmoore; W, 69-14
Oct. 9: Yukon; W, 42-21
Oct. 23: Broken Arrow; W, 35-28
Oct. 30: at Enid; W, 42-21
Nov. 6: Norman; W, 42-31
Playoffs
Nov. 13: Edmond North; W, 63-24
Nov. 20: Westmoore; W, 56-22
Nov. 28: Union; W, 21-14
When Jenks runs
"Tough" is the word that Jenks coach Keith Riggs uses to describe Grant Lohr. "He runs the ball so hard and is so hard to bring down," Riggs said. Lohr has 167 carries for 1,206 yards and 21 TDs. Griffin Forbes is an H-back and Lohr's backup. He has 75 carries for 491 yards and five TDs. Santa Fe's defense has improved after a shaky start thus season. The Wolves held Union to 158 rushing yards last week and kept Union's Arkansas commit AJ Green from any home-run plays.
Stat to know: 186
Lohr's average yardage in two of Jenks' biggest wins. His stats were very similar in those games — 24 carries for 187 yards against No. 5 Broken Arrow and 23 rushes for 185 yards against No. 1 Owasso in the semifinals.
When Jenks passes
Stephen Kittleman has completed 142-of-211 passes for 2,237 yards and 26 TDs with only six interceptions. Jayden Patrick has 29 catches for 736 yards and 11 TDs. Tight end Waylon Adams has 23 receptions for 338 yards and four touchdowns -- he had Jenks' lone TD in last year's state final. Adams said about Kittleman, "His knowledge of the game is just on the next level as a quarterback, he knows when everything is going to happen." Santa Fe came up with four interceptions against Union and has 14 for the season.
Stat to know: 6
The Trojans have allowed only six sacks this season. Santa Fe's Collin Oliver is a big-time pass rusher — a big matchup to watch is when he goes against Jenks tackle and future OSU teammate Logan Nobles. Santa Fe has 17 sacks, led by James Burnett with five and Oliver has four with 12 QB hurries.
When Santa Fe runs
Santa Fe's ground game has a strong 1-2 punch. Ethane Hyche has 231 rushes for 1,733 yards and 26 TDs. Micah Snoddy has 134 carries for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jenks' defense was stellar last week limiting Owasso to 50 rushing yards on 19 attempts. Colemon Thurber turned one Owasso rushing attempt into a safety.
Stat to know: 262
That's what Santa Fe averages on the ground. Jenks' defense allows 145.5 rushing yards per game.
When Santa Fe passes
OU commit Talyn Shettron is the state's most dynamic receiver. He has 57 catches for 1,044 yards and 14 TDs this season. He will go against shut-down cornerback Jayden Patrick, who saw Union hold Shettron to two catches last week. Patrick said that combined with his experience in last year's meeting will be valuable, "It helps me to see his tendencies and the routes he likes to run. I just enjoyed watching him, it will be a fun matchup." Trying to get the ball to Shettron is quarterback Scott Pfieffer, who has completed 155-of-226 passes for 2,218 yards and 29 TDs with seven interceptions.
Stat to know: 39
That's the combined sacks (22) and interceptions (17) for Jenks' defense, which has four pick-6s. The Trojans need to put the pressure on Pfieffer to keep him from getting the ball to Shettron and another playmaker, Angelo Rankin, who caught two TDs against Union. Santa Fe coach Kyle White said, "Angelo – he’s talented just like Talyn. Angelo is special with the ball in his hands. He’s dynamic."
Special teams
In a rarity for any 6AI team, especially a team in the state final, Santa Fe has freshmen as the kicker, punt and long snapper. Dakota Brash is 53-of-55 on extra points, but had one blocked last week and doesn't have a field goal. Jenks' special teams were great last week as Max Paskvan was 3-of-3 on field goals and Joey Havir's 36-yard punt set up a safety. Paskvan is 6-of-7 overall and 58-of-59 on extra points. Patrick averages 14 yards on 11 punt returns.
Stat to know: 22
Paskvan has 22 touchbacks in 75 kickoffs. Touchbacks would be especially helpful for the Trojans on their kickoffs this week as Shettron averages 33.4 yards and Rankin 39 on kickoff returns, with one TD each.
Coaching
Keith Riggs has led Jenks to the state title game in all three seasons as head coach and has a 29-8 record. Helped Jenks win seven state titles in 15 seasons as an assistant.
Kyle White is 45-23 in six seasons as the Wolves' head coach after being promoted from offensive coordinator in 2015. Was an assistant for 14 seasons with stints also at Putnam West, Edmond Deer Creek and Norman North.
Stat to know: 14
This will be the 14th state title game that Riggs has been involved in during his 18 years on Jenks' coaching staff.
