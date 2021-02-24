Class 6A-5A basketball regional pairings

CLASS 6A-5A REGIONALS
Class 6A Girls East
Regional semifinal pairings for Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
Region 1 at Edmond North: Muskogee vs. Putnam West, 6 p.m.; Enid vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Midwest City: B.T. Washington vs. Stillwater, 6 p.m.; Owasso vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Bixby: Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Memorial, 6 p.m.; Jenks vs. Bixby, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Union: Sand Springs vs. Ponca City, 6 p.m.; Union vs. Bartlesville, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4 and 6, sites TBA
Class 6A Girls West
Regional semifinal pairings for Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
Region 1 at Norman: Edmond Santa Fe vs. Putnam City, 6 p.m.; Norman vs. U.S. Grant, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Moore: Lawton vs. Putnam North, 6 p.m.; Moore vs. Del City, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Choctaw: Westmoore vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 6 p.m.; Choctaw vs. Southmoore, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Mustang: Norman North vs. Yukon, 6 p.m.; Mustang vs. OKC Northwest, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4 and 6, sites TBA
Class 6A Boys East
Regional semifinal pairings for Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Saturday.
Region 1 at Del City: Union vs. Putnam West, 6 p.m.; Del City vs. Ponca City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Broken Arrow: Jenks vs. Sand Springs, 6 p.m.; Broken Arrow vs. Enid, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Norman North: Bartlesville vs. Midwest City, 6 p.m.; Stillwater vs. Norman North, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Owasso: Muskogee vs. Bixby, 6 p.m.; Owasso vs. B.T. Washington, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 5-6, sites TBA
Class 6A Boys West
Regional semifinal pairings for Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Saturday.
Region 1 at Edmond Memorial: Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest, 6 p.m.; Edmond Memorial vs. U.S. Grant, 6 p.m.
Region 2 at Edmond Santa Fe: Choctaw vs. Yukon, 6 p.m.; Lawton vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Putnam North: Mustang vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 6 p.m.; Putnam City vs. Putnam North, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Edmond North: Moore vs. Westmoore, 6 p.m.; Norman vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 5-6, sites TBA
Class 5A Girls East
Regional semifinal pairings for Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
Region 1 at Sapulpa: McAlester vs. Memorial, 6 p.m.; Sapulpa vs. East Central, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Coweta: Claremore vs. Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.; Coweta vs. Glenpool, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at El Reno: Bishop Kelley vs Pryor, 6 p.m.; El Reno vs. Nathan Hale, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Tahlequah: Will Rogers vs. Collinsville, 6 p.m.; Edison vs. Tahlequah, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4 and 6, sites TBA
Class 5A Girls West
Regional semifinal pairings for Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 1:30 p.m., Saturday.
Region 1 at Piedmont: Duncan vs. Lawton Eisenmhower, 7 p.m.; Piedmont, bye.
Region 2 at Ardmore: Shawnee vs. Durant, 6 p.m.; Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Lawton MacArthur: Guthrie vs. Noble, 6 p.m.; Santa Fe South vs. Lawton Mac, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Carl Albert: Guymon vs. Altus, 6 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Carl Albert, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4 and 6, sites TBA
Class 5A Boys East
Regional semifinal pairings for Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Saturday.
Region 1 at Memorial: Pryor vs. Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.; Memorial, bye.
Region 2 at Will Rogers: Collinsville vs. Shawnee, 6 p.m.; Will Rogers vs. Nathan Hale, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Sapulpa: Claremore vs. Tahlequah, 6 p.m.; Durant vs. Sapulpa, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Bishop Kelley: Edison vs. East Central, 6 p.m.; McAlester vs. Bishop Kelley, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 5-6, sites TBA
Class 5A Boys West
Regional semifinal pairings for Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Saturday.
Region 1 at Lawton MacArthur: Noble vs. Duncan, 6 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. MacArthur, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at OKC Southeast: El Reno vs. Santa Fe South, 6 p.m.; Piedmont vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Coweta: Glenpool vs. Lawton Eisenhower, 6 p.m.; Coweta vs. Guymon, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Carl Albert: Ardmore vs. Guthrie, 6 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Altus, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 5-6, sites TBA