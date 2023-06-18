LOS ANGELES — Wyndham Clark always carried the message from his late mother to “play big.” Nothing was bigger than Sunday when he held off Rory McIlroy with one clutch shot after another to become a U.S. Open champion.

The final act was two putts from 60 feet away on the 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club, and the 29-year-old Clark pumped his fist when it settled a foot away. He tapped that in for an even-par 70 and a one-shot victory over McIlroy and so many other stars.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, couldn’t catch him. Neither could British Open champion Cameron Smith or Rickie Fowler, who played in the final group for the third time in a major and watched an exquisite performance by Clark, playing for the third time on the weekend in a major.

Clark let loose his emotions at the end, looking to the blue sky in tears and covering his face with his cap as he sobbed on the green.

He thought about quitting golf when he struggled 10 years ago with his mother, Lise, dying of breast cancer. He didn’t qualify for the the majors until two years ago. And now he has two victories in six weeks, with more big moments to come.

For McIlroy, it was more major disappointment. He opened with a birdie and didn’t make another one the rest of the day. He hung around when Clark began to falter, though McIlroy missed fairways and couldn’t buy a putt, similar to the British Open last summer at St. Andrews. He closed with a 70.

Fowler sets record for birdies

Rickie Fowler, meanwhile, as set the record for birdies in a U.S. Open with 23.

He set the mark on his 68th hole, but was still trailing Clark by five shots at the time. Fowler had made 16 bogeys to go along with all those birdies.

Fowler made the record birdie putt from 10 feet on the par-5 14th hole, his second birdie of the day. He had made five bogeys in the final round to that point.

The previous record for birdies in a U.S. Open was 22 by Brendan Steele at Erin Hills in 2017.

Fowler and Clark started the day tied at 10 under, with McIlroy a shot behind.

Fleetwood’s charge

Tommy Fleetwood holed a long eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole for his second eagle of the round.

Fleetwood five years ago matched the U.S. Open record with a 63 in the final round at Shinnecock Hills.

That’s no longer the record because Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele each had a 62 in the first round at LACC.

Clark survives

Clark had a one-shot lead over McIlroy with nine holes left.

Clark played the front nine in 1 under and was 11 under for the championship as he made the turn.

The 29-year-old from Denver played in only his seventh major and has never finished higher than 75th.

Clark had three early birdies to pull away from Rickie Fowler, who either shared the lead or had it outright through the first three rounds. Fowler, who also has never won a major, bogeyed three of his first seven holes.

Clark also survived an encounter with LACC’s unique barranca on No. 8, needing two shots to emerge from the tall grass near the green. His first attempt to chop out of it went just 8 inches.