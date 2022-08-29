Claremore holds off Wagoner rally, 9-7

By John Ferguson

Wagoner County American-Tribune

CLAREMORE – Wagoner missed a 25-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left that gave the host Zebras a 9-7 win during Thursday night’s final high school football scrimmage at Lantow Field.

It was a symbolic ending for Wagoner. The Bulldogs were just not that sharp eight days before the official start of the 2022 season.

On the other side of the field, Claremore celebrated at the center of the field following Wagoner’s miss like it was a State championship win.

“When people beat us in a scrimmage, they get excited,” Bulldog coach Dale Condict told the team afterward.

The post-game talk was a wake-up call from Condict and the rest of the coaching staff.

“We’ve got a big task ahead (against rival Coweta),” Condict added of the Sept. 2 home opener. “We’ve got to get better.”

The Claremore scrimmage featured two, 12-minute periods. Wagoner scored its lone touchdown with 45 seconds left in the first period.

Bulldog Braylan Roberson scored on a 1-yard run. Ethan Muehlenweg added the extra point.

Claremore then had to hold off a late Wagoner rally in the second period for victory.

Wagoner drove from its own territory to have a shot at pulling out the win in the final minute.

Despite its inconsistent play, the Bulldogs put themselves within field goal range with a chance.

A key play was when wide receiver Braylen Skeen caught a 38-yard pass from quarterback Kale Charboneau with 12 seconds remaining. That put Wagoner deep in Zebra territory.

“That gave us a shot,” Condict said. “That was a great catch.”

The missed field goal opportunity and overall game play reflected the entire week of Wagoner workouts.

“We came out flat and had a poor week of practice,” coach added.

The Bulldogs now will get ready for rival Coweta. Coweta opened its 2022 season on Aug. 26 in a game with perennial Class 5A power Midwest City Carl Albert.

“We have a huge challenge this week,” Condict said of the Sept. 2 Coweta game.

Coweta won last year’s battle 37-13. Wagoner has won 8 of the last 9 meetings against the Tigers.