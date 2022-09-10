City honors two employees; Halsey collection lease renewed

The city of Wagoner and the Wagoner Public Works Authority honored two workers as August Employees of the Month during the Aug. 6 regular business meeting.

Thomas Applegate and Eric Jones were given framed certificates for outstanding duty by Mayor Albert Jones.

During Mayor Jones’ monthly report, he outlined the progress on the streetscape work downtown and the storm water upgrade.

Storm water workers found an old city artifact in the shape of a big vault installed years ago. No treasure was unearthed, but the vault may have been used in construction in some way.

A long discussion was held on a WPWA item to exercise the option to renew a lease with James Halsey and Minisa Halsey for a portion of the “James Halsey’s Legends of Country Music” collection.

Normally, the Halsey collection would have been a part of the regular budget, but was inadvertently left off. The WPWA would have to approve the $25,000 cost during this meeting.

A motion was made to not renew the lease and it failed by a 6-2 vote. Another motion to approve the cost to renew passed by the same 6-2 vote.

The councilors that like the Halsey collection were hoping that it could expand to be part of an educational program. Bluegrass & Chili Festival executive director, Dell Davis, gave a detailed overview during the discussion phase that the Halsey collection was more than just music memorabilia, but about the possibilities of careers with jobs behind the music scene.

In other action:

• An agreement with R.L. Shears was approved to prepare conceptual drawings and grant application for the ODOT Transportation Alternatives Program 2022 funding cycle.

The project will include a hard surface recreational trail around the perimeter of Dunbar Park (behind the Casey’s store).

“It will have 8-foot wide sidewalks, bridge and ADA compliant,” Jones said.

A $99,999 donation has already been made for the new Dunbar Park idea. The split of cost with ODOT will be 80/20.

• Renee Waisner was ratified as municipal judge. Waisner replaces Lisa Garcia, who has accepted another job.

• The Street Department added Gerald Carpenter to the maintenance crew and the probation period for Spencer Pack was ended.

• The Police Department ended the probation period for Nathan Gipson.

• EMS hired Dr. Richard Allen as interim EMS director effective Sept. 6.

• Approved the hiring of Michael Carey at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

• Approved donation of sick leave up to 40 hours per employee for Sam Marsey.

• Approved to declare used and broken electric poles as surplus property and authorize disposal thereof.