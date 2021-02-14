City homelessness response
- Samantha Vicent
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The film, produced by Sam Pollard and Joyce Vaughn, was written by Tulsa native Carmen Fields, a journalist and media consultant now based in Boston, Massachusetts.
You probably have more than enough space on your phone to hold whatever you want. The bad news: Your phone is probably full of junk you never think to remove.
- Updated
The man, in his late 70s, was found dead in a sleeping bag at Archer Street and Denver Avenue about 2:40 p.m.
The new no-cash system of toll collections is safer, more fuel-efficient, less polluting and more convenient, the editorial says.
Sand Springs triple murder-suicide: Phillip Ross' friends say he had been moving beyond troubled past
- Updated
Ross had been overcoming old demons with the support of a stable relationship and a welcomed role as a father, his best friend said.
- Updated
ZIP codes in the dark red for “severe extreme” COVID-19 spread, 36 at its peak, have dropped in three straight weeks to 12. More than 10% of Tulsa County's population has tested positive.
- Updated
Inhofe called the violence of Jan. 6 “criminal” and “horrific” and did not specifically exonerate Trump from all responsibility for it, but said it was beyond the Senate’s authority to act.
Carano, who played the recurring character Cara Dune on the "Star Wars" series, deleted the post but it was widely shared online and spurred the #FireGinaCarano hashtag to trend.
Update: Father fatally stabbed two children, their mother, before killing self, Sand Springs police say
- Updated
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner described the scene where Phillip Ross killed Staci Smith and their daughters, River Ross, 4, and Piper Ross, 2, as "gruesome."
- Updated
Precipitation for the rest of this week looks sparse, said Bart Haake, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, but according to their predictions, six to eight inches of snow could fall Sunday evening into Monday morning.