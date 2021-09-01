Related to this story

Oklahomans dying of COVID nearly 2 times the U.S. rate as 'unnecessary suffering' overwhelms hospitals
  • Updated

"All of the deaths that we have now ... that burden is not something we should ask anyone to bear — particularly our health care providers," an Oklahoma COVID-19 data expert says.

