Circle Cinema to present 'beyond film' programming during Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

Circle Cinema is partnering with Coffee with Casii to provide a music lounge and filmmaker conversation to experience Tulsa’s rich film and music talent. Coffee with Casii is a weekly livestream morning show that singer-songwriter Casii Stephan and her manager, Amira Al-Jiboori, created to form a connection with people during the pandemic. Their show evolved to a music morning show with a “special guest” segment for connecting with other artists, filmmakers, musicians, business owners, activists, etc., to help share their stories. During this music lounge and conversation experience, Stephan will interview local filmmakers, perform songs and share stories themed to the conversation. The guest scheduled for this time slot is Crystal Kayiza (Tulsan, 2018 Sundance Ignite Fellowship recipient, director of “Edgecombe” and “See You Next Time,” which were official selections of the 2019 and 2020 Sundance Film Festivals, respectively.)