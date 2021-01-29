Circle Cinema to present 'beyond film' programming during Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa

Tulsa’s Circle Cinema, a satellite site of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is supplementing festival films with “beyond film” programming, including short film screenings, musical performances and panel discussions.
All “beyond film” events are free to watch and attend. At listed show times, the events will stream online through youtube.com/circlecinema, facebook.com/circlecinema and will be shown in-theater at Circle Cinema. Following premieres, each event will remain free to watch on-demand for the duration of the festival.
For a full schedule of festival films, COVID-19 safety protocols, tickets and more, visit circlecinema.org/sundance. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Circle Cinema box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
Here are “beyond film” events:
6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29: Representation Matters: Indigenous Actors and the Importance of Having a Seat at the Table, presented by the Cherokee Nation Film Office. Panel discussion.
Native and Indigenous actors come together to discuss the subject of accurate portrayal of Indigenous characters in film and TV. This conversation highlights the significance of representation in the industry and the work to shatter stereotypes.
Panelists: Michael Greyeyes, Jenna Clause, Zahn McClarnon, Kimberly Guerrero, Morningstar Angeline
Moderator: Angelique Midthunder
9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30: Coffee with Casii Music Lounge/Crystal Kayiza
Circle Cinema is partnering with Coffee with Casii to provide a music lounge and filmmaker conversation to experience Tulsa’s rich film and music talent. Coffee with Casii is a weekly livestream morning show that singer-songwriter Casii Stephan and her manager, Amira Al-Jiboori, created to form a connection with people during the pandemic. Their show evolved to a music morning show with a “special guest” segment for connecting with other artists, filmmakers, musicians, business owners, activists, etc., to help share their stories. During this music lounge and conversation experience, Stephan will interview local filmmakers, perform songs and share stories themed to the conversation. The guest scheduled for this time slot is Crystal Kayiza (Tulsan, 2018 Sundance Ignite Fellowship recipient, director of “Edgecombe” and “See You Next Time,” which were official selections of the 2019 and 2020 Sundance Film Festivals, respectively.)
11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30: The Church Studio: From the Chamber. Panel discussion.
The Church Studio presents From the Chamber, a discussion featuring the innovative team behind the making of the upcoming mini-documentary, “Mural of Space and Time, The Collision of 3 Masters.” The film honors the ultimate Master of Space and Time, Tulsa’s Grammy award-winning artist, producer, singer and songwriter: the late Leon Russell.
Panelists: Teresa Knox (executive producer), Patrick “p.s” Gordon (renowned oil-on-canvas artist) and members of the music, creative and technical crew behind the film.
12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30: Native Storytelling. Panel discussion.
Oklahoma alumni of Sundance Institute Fellowship programs come together for a panel on Native Storytelling. Filmmakers Suzanne Kite, Blackhorse Lowe, Erica Tremblay, Kyle Bell and Jeffrey Palmer will discuss the impact and importance of Indigenous voices in cinema. Featuring clips from “Little Chief” (2020 short directed by Tremblay), “Shimásáni” (2009 short directed by Lowe), “Defend the Sacred” (2017 short directed by Bell), “Pahá kiŋ lená wakháŋ” (2019 performance by Kite) and “Isabelle’s Garden” (2015 short directed by Palmer).
Panelists: Kite, Lowe, Tremblay, Bell and Palmer
2:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30: Coffee with Casii Music Lounge/Fire in Little Africa panelists
Guests will include Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson (executive producer), Ben Lindsey (documentarian) and Sneak the Poet (documentarian, poet), who are members of the creative team behind the upcoming Fire in Little Africa documentary and hip-hop album about Greenwood and the Tulsa Race Massacre.
4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30: Representation Matters: Indigenous Filmmakers and the Importance of Authentic Voices, presented by the Cherokee Nation Film Office. Panel discussion.
Indigenous filmmakers discuss the importance of inclusion and representation in the industry, along with the responsibility to their community of ensuring Indigenous stories are told with authenticity.
Panelists: Billy Luther, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Jeremy Charles, Kyle Bell
Moderator: William Garroutte
5:30 p.m Saturday, Jan. 30: The Making of “Wild Indian” in Oklahoma
Audiences are invited to take a deeper dive into the production of the feature film “Wild Indian” in Oklahoma with producer Thomas Mahoney and local unit production manager Randy Wayne of Thunderbird Films.
Moderator: Representative from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, presenter of the panel.
11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: Coffee with Casii Music Lounge/Joe Cappa
The guest will be Joe Cappa, a Tulsan behind “Ghost Dogs,” an animated horror short that is a 2021 Sundance official selection.
12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: Welcome to Tulsa/Confronting Our Past, Embracing Our Future. Film and panel discussion. In partnership with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
While 2021 marks the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Tulsans of today see this as a starting place, not a finish line. This event will explore how the spirit of Greenwood continues today and is guiding its renaissance through a screening of the new documentary short “Welcome to Tulsa,” followed by a panel discussion.
Tulsa’s rich history, unknown to many, is filled with triumph and tragedy. See the emotional story of Tulsa’s race massacre, culminating with its centennial commemoration in 2021, and how the city is now rising on an international stage with a thriving cultural scene. Directed by Trey Thaxton.
Panelists: Thaxton (“Welcome to Tulsa” director, owner of Goldmill Co.), Venita Cooper (owner of Silhouette Sneakers and Art, Greenwood Main Street board member), Phil Armstrong (project director for Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission)
Moderator: Brandon Oldham (George Kaiser Family Foundation Officer on the Vibrant and Inclusive Tulsa team)
2:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: “Her Flag.” Film and panel discussion.
“Her Flag” is a documentary chronicling the passing of the 19th Amendment, which kicked the door open for women’s right to vote. “Her Flag” follows artist, activist and Oklahoman Marilyn Artus as she uncovers the stories behind the amendment. The film is followed by a panel discussion.
Panelists: Artus, Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice and artists Nicole LaRue and Higgins Bond
Moderator: Jessica Wolfson (producer of “Her Flag”)
4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: Queering Cinema in Oklahoma. Panel discussion
A panel discussion featuring Oklahoma filmmakers reflects on the evolution of Queer cinema and how these films affect the communities they represent.
Panelists: Laron Chapman (writer/director), Yousef Kazemi (writer/director), Alexandra Nicole (writer/director), Lance McDaniel (filmmaker), Veronika Payton (writer/producer/director/composer)
Moderator: Russ Kirkpatrick (film producer)
4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2: Oklahoma: The Film Industry’s New “It State.” Panel discussion.
Oklahoma is becoming a desirable place for film and TV production. Industry leaders from across the state come together to highlight what makes Oklahoma so attractive.
Panelists: Tava Sofsky (director Oklahoma Film + Music Office), Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. (principal chief of the Cherokee Nation), Abby Kurin (executive director, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture), Richard Janes (Oklahoma Film and Television Academy), Blake Pickens (co-producer of “Wild Indian”), Cassidy Lunnen (producer), Dylan Brodie (producer/production manager)
Moderator: Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office & Original Content
