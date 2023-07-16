Directors Kyle Bell (from left), John Swab and Mickey Reece stand next to their medallions after being inducted into the 2023 Oklahoma Walk of Fame class during Circle Cinema's 95th birthday celebration on Saturday in Tulsa. Fellow inductee Crystal Kayiza was unable to attend. The theater opened July 15, 1928, and is Tulsa’s only remaining classic movie house still in operation. The theater changed ownership and formats several times over the decades before going dark in the ’90s. The Circle Cinema Foundation brought the theater back in 2003 as a nonprofit advancing community consciousness through film.