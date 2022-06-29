 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood

Chillin' out

  • 0
Weather Feature

Nick (from left), Declan and Alex Petroskey enjoy snow cones on the foot of the Golden Driller recently. Tuesday’s high was 89 degrees, but Wednesday’s highs are expected to return to the 90s. Tulsa, Creek, Osage, Rogers and Wagoner counties are also under an ozone alert for Wednesday.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert