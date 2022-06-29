Chillin' out
A week ago, an incident in Broken Arrow raised fresh questions about how witnesses and law enforcement should respond when people walk around armed with assault-style rifles in public.
UPDATE: Epic Charter Schools co-founders, former CFO charged in elaborate scheme to defraud and embezzle from taxpayers
David Chaney, Ben Harris and Josh Brock were arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. Prosecutors say they conspired in a complex “criminal enterprise” to unlawfully enrich themselves and conceal their scheme. #oklaed
This is the first statewide election since redistricting, so "it is important for voters to confirm where their polling place is before they head to the polls,” Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools violated state law on race, gender, history, State Education Department says
At the end of Thursday's state board of education meeting, attorney Brad Clark announced that Tulsa Public Schools is the first district in the state to violate House Bill 1775, an Oklahoma statute meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history. #oklaed
Republicans will have four state superintendent candidates to choose from for Tuesday’s primary election. #oklaed
Find out how to view the sample ballot for your voting precinct (make sure it hasn't changed, too), and check out previews of local and state races.
“I was forced — forced — to have a meeting with Ben Harris,” state Rep. Sheila Dills said. “There were influential people in that room. I won’t name names, but Ben Harris had to be in that meeting and everybody had to agree. It was ridiculous.” #oklaed
Among other programs on Cole Adams' scholarship-offer list: TU, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa State, TCU, LSU and Tennessee.