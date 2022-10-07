Accepting applications now! Chestnut is part of our fall kittens. He is very playful and so funny to watch. He... View on PetFinder
Chestnut
Accepting applications now! Chestnut is part of our fall kittens. He is very playful and so funny to watch. He... View on PetFinder
The OHP had been searching for Terry McGee since he jumped into the lake from his boat to rescue a child about 3:50 p.m. Sunday and never resurfaced.
This is the emotional moment a cat owner was reunited with her lost cat, Oliver. Luckily a doorbell camera captured the whole thing.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa Public Schools' board of education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancelation was due to Friday night's shooting.
Also, no shooting took place on the midway Saturday night, despite someone's having yelled something shooting-related in a crowd, causing upwards of 300 festival goers to panic.
Muskogee has its highest ranking since 2019. Kiefer is in the rankings for the first time since 2016.
Oklahoma nursing homes shuttering as need for senior care soars: 'Likely the next public health emergency'
People in need are being turned away because of staffing shortages — not lack of beds. Nurses have so many better options, care facility directors lament, as other health care providers offer sign-on bonuses and lucrative temporary contracts.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his wife, Tammy, have relocated to a smaller home and are selling their ranch home in southern Oklahoma.
The legendary Tulsa architect Bruce Goff designed the Merchant's Exhibit Hall in 1930, creating 60,000 square feet of exhibition space beneath an existing grandstand at the Tulsa fairgrounds.
Bad blood infects showdown with Cincinnati