Cherokee elders, speakers, storytellers sought for Cherokee Nation Holiday

The Cherokee Nation Film Office is seeking tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers to help share and preserve their stories during the Cherokee Nation Holiday Friday and Saturday.

The production team is recording stories offered by Cherokee elders and fluent Cherokee speakers so that the long-held tribal tradition of passing knowledge and language through storytelling will continue for generations to come. The stories found through this program will be preserved in the Nation's video archives.

Any Cherokee elder or fluent language speaker is encouraged to share stories or experiences with the Cherokee film crew at the Chota Conference Center inside Cherokee Casino Tahlequah on Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Citizens of any other federally recognized tribe are also encouraged to join the Film Office's Native talent and crew directories.

Cherokee Nation Film Office has crew and consulting online directories featuring Native American actors, extras, voice actors, crew, cultural experts and other industry resources, and staff will be at the Cherokee Nation Cultural Grounds over the holiday providing makeup and a professional headshot for people who register for the directories.

“Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People," the tribe’s Emmy-winning cultural television series, will also introduce OsiyoTV Spotlights, which give the public the opportunity to submit story suggestions or the names of extraordinary Cherokee Nation citizens they would like considered for upcoming episodes.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office launched in 2019 and became the first certified Native American film commission to open in the United States. Earlier this year, the Cherokee Nation Film Office accomplished yet another groundbreaking feat by offering the first tribal film incentive program.

To learn more about the Cherokee National Holiday and to download a schedule of events, please visit thecherokeeholiday.com.