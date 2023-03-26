A staple of any musician interview is a question about influences and whether one particular artist might have been particularly significant.

Charlie Redd responded to that question with a reference to his birth month: January 1966.

“When I was growing up,” he said, “the radio played everything.”

When you experience a Full Flava Kings performance, that’s pretty much what you might hear from Tulsa’s best variety group: a little bit of everything.

Redd fronts the Full Flava Kings and is the only original member of a band that was established in 2000. From the Kings, there really is no such thing as a “typical” setlist. If you’re there to dance, this band covers pop-funk classics from artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Pharrell, the Ohio Players and Earth, Wind & Fire.

If you’re in the mood for something bluesy, you might hear something from Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Rap? There could be Snoop Dogg and Drake classics.

Classic rock? The Full Flava Kings can deliver hits by the Eagles, the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty.

When Redd was a kid in San Antonio, his vocal chops were developed in church choirs. His guitar-bass-keyboard talents were sharpened in gospel ensembles and his school’s jazz band.

Apparently, when his favorite radio stations were playing “everything,” Redd paid attention. Since moving to Oklahoma in 1998 and joining the Kings two years later, he has played everything in every imaginable venue and setting.

“It was a goal to create a group that could entertain everyone,” Redd says. “I’m still learning and loving new experiences.”

Check out the band at reverbnation.com/charlieredd.