Charles Craig
Charles Craig

Sand Springs. Craig, Charles "Pat", 82. Pastor, US Army Veteran. Died January 11, 2022. Visitation Friday 1/14/22 from 5 to 8 pm at funeral home, Funeral service Saturday,1/15/22 at 11 am at Harvest Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

