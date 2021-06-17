Charity is a 10 week old domestic shorthair Siamese mix with Lilac Point markings. These pics don’t do her justice.... View on PetFinder
Northland was the city's largest retail development when it opened, but within a couple of decades most of the storefront windows were boarded up.
The Oklahoma City University graduate student is the first new Miss Oklahoma in two years.
For sale will be roughly 300 parcels of real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for at least three years. Minimum bids are set at two-thirds of the assessed value or the total amount of the published taxes, interest, costs and fees, whichever is less.
OU softball rallied to a 6-2 win over the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday, but Sooners head coach Patty Gasso still hasn't forgotten about some questionable calls earlier in the Women's College World Series.
Veteran Services USA proposes turning the old Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills property into a mixed-use development tailored to veterans that would include affordable housing units.
This demolition will adversely affect the quality of life of users of River Parks for years to come, says Tulsa resident Jonathan Pinkey.
Tulsans have waited a long time for all of this, which was part of the Vision package that passed with an overwhelming majority in 2016, the editorial says.
The Muscogee Nation National Council voted 12-0 Thursday evening to purchase the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility in south Tulsa.
The atmosphere on Crybaby Hill resembled Mardi Gras more than a simple bike race, and several attendees said the long-awaited return of the event itself — and the theme for this year's race — made this year's contest even more electric.
Jenni Michelle Bryan, 29, passed away May 31. She joins her father — two-time University of Oklahoma All-American and former NFL player Rick Bryan who had a fatal heart attack in 2013.
