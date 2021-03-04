Charie Barnett, Maddie Moore keep Morris girls alive in Class 3A postseason

HENRYETTA — As strange as it sounds, the best offense for the Morris girls basketball team might be a missed shot from the outside.
That way, super athletic senior Charie Barnett can get the rebound and score.
“We tell our girls if they’re willing to take the shot, there’s about an 80% chance we’re gonna get the rebound, so don’t be afraid to take it,” Eagles coach Ty Allen said.
Barnett, who averages a career double-double for points and rebounds, snagged her 1,000th career rebounds in the regional tournament last week. She scoured the boards again Thursday and Morris lived to play another day in the double-eliminaton postseason.
Sophomore forward Maddie Moore scored 20 points and Barnett added 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals in a 47-27 win over Sperry in the Class 3A Area IV consolation quarterfinals at Henryetta.
The ninth-ranked Eagles (14-5) advanced to play No. 5 Keys (Park Hill) or Idabel at 1 p.m. Friday. Sperry, led by Caitlin Parker’s 13 points, finished its season at 11-8 but not before advancing to the area tournament for the first time in 18 years.
“That’s big for us and I’m super proud of our kids and the season we’ve had,” said Sperry coach Jared Smith, who started three freshman in the game.
“That’s back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins. We won a district title and had two playoffs wins, which is usually a pretty good accomplishment," he said.
Morris, meanwhile, notched its first win in an area tournament in 10 years and needs two more to punch its ticket to the state tournament in Oklahoma City next week.
“I’m so glad we got our first win in the area round in a long time,” said Barnett, who also scored her 1,500th career point in the regional tournament last week.
Barnett scored four times with offensive rebounds and went 8-for-10 from the field. Moore, who uses a mid-range jumper to average about 15 points per game, went 10-for-19. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
The Eagles scored the game's first 10 points and led by double-digit margins most of the way.
MORRIS 47, SPERRY 27 (GIRLS)
Morris;10;15;14;8;—;47
Sperry;1;9;l4;13;—;27
Morris (14-5): Maddie Moore 20, Charie Barnett 16, Kaleah Barnett 7, Emma Duclos 2, Marti Yeager 2.
Sperry (11-8): Caitlin Parker 13, Hailee Edmondson 5, Lilly Travis 3, Brynlie Delk 2, Kylee Reed 2, Aubrey Sayre 2.