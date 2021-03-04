Charie Barnett, Maddie Moore keep Morris girls alive in Class 3A postseason

HENRYETTA — As strange as it sounds, the best offense for the Morris girls basketball team might be a missed shot from the outside.

That way, super athletic senior Charie Barnett can get the rebound and score.

“We tell our girls if they’re willing to take the shot, there’s about an 80% chance we’re gonna get the rebound, so don’t be afraid to take it,” Eagles coach Ty Allen said.

Barnett, who averages a career double-double for points and rebounds, snagged her 1,000th career rebounds in the regional tournament last week. She scoured the boards again Thursday and Morris lived to play another day in the double-eliminaton postseason.

Sophomore forward Maddie Moore scored 20 points and Barnett added 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals in a 47-27 win over Sperry in the Class 3A Area IV consolation quarterfinals at Henryetta.

The ninth-ranked Eagles (14-5) advanced to play No. 5 Keys (Park Hill) or Idabel at 1 p.m. Friday. Sperry, led by Caitlin Parker’s 13 points, finished its season at 11-8 but not before advancing to the area tournament for the first time in 18 years.