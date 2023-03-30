Clouds build in today and winds pick up from the south. Highs will warm into the 60s. Late tonight into Friday morning there is a chance for showers and storms. However, right now it looks like the best threat for that weather remains east of Tulsa. The far eastern counties nearing the state line with Arkansas are most at risk for seeing storms, possibly severe, develop on Friday .
In Tulsa we will be dealing with a fire weather watch as dew points drop a bit and winds continue to be strong.
For the weekend the weather shakes out nicely, we will have highs in the 60s and 70s and mostly sunny skies.
Next week will start off warm with highs in the 80s.
The chance for rain returns by the end of the week.