Chamber awards banquet celebrates Wagoner’s best

By JOHN FERGUSON

Wagoner County American-Tribune

It was ‘Off to the Races’ at the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet and auction at the Patio on the Hill Thursday night.

It did not take a photo finish to determine if everyone had a good time either.

Three awards were revealed in addition to previously announced winners by the chamber.

The winners were:

• Ashley Brown–Citizen of the Year. Brown has been a longtime supporter and worker for the city and chamber. She even was a chamber assistant almost five years ago.

• Patio on the Hill–Business of the Year. The owners followed a dream to provide a venue that has multiple uses in a nice setting, but still close enough to reach from Wagoner and other surrounding communities

• Kristen Mallett–Champion of the Chamber. Mallett worked long and hard to make the chamber the best it could be as the Executive Director. She spent 4 ½ years at the helm before taking the job as Public Relations Officer for the City of Wagoner recently.

Other awards announced earlier:

• Brenda Zehr–Teacher of the Year.

• Whitney Peters Bradley and Cyrina Lang–President’s Award.

• Dr. Larry Peters–Hall of Fame.

• Glen Clark–Chamber Volunteer of the Year.

• Dr. David Good–Hero of the Year.

• Rotary Club–Non-Profit of the Year.

Mallett’s award was a complete surprise. She admitted it was an unexpected honor.

As it turned out, Mallett received two ‘awards’ during the night’s festivities.

The annual auction is one of the ways to raise money and be entertained in the process. A ‘jockey’ straight from Churchill Downs handled the auctioneer duties and celebrated high bids with a ride area the porch.

Mallett made a dessert called ‘Boujee Brownie Platter.’ The bids kept climbing and reached $650 before stopping. That brownie recipe turned out to obtain the high bid for the night.

There were many other high bids on delicious looking items, but the brownies walked off the top honor.

The Red Rooster prepared the banquet meal while Clark gave the invocation and Chamber President, Kim Davis, gave the welcome and handed out awards.