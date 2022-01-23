Century-old Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds celebrates anniversary

Locally based Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds turns 100 years old this month.
Such longevity takes a certain amount of finesse, as well as commitment, company President Travis Brown said.
“Recessions, depressions, wars, oil booms and busts, now pandemics … This agency has been through all of those things,” Brown said.
“We’ve always been customer-focused.
“A lot of the agents that work within Rich and Cartmill are specialists in the industries they work with, whether it be construction or oil and gas or hospitals/health care. They get to know their customers’ business. They help them mitigate risk and ultimately, hopefully increase their bottom line.”
Headquartered in Tulsa with primary branches in Oklahoma City and Springfield, Missouri, Rich & Cartmill employs about 190 people companywide, including roughly 120 in Tulsa.
It is one of the largest, privately-held Trusted Choice independent insurance agencies in the country and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Property, Casualty and Surety providers in North America.
Vaughn Graham Sr. recently stepped down as president, a role he served in for 15 years.
“Rich and Cartmill has been blessed over the years to attract Trusted Choice, independent insurance agents who have the same principles and vision of how they want to conduct business with and on behalf of their customers,” he said.
“Rich and Cartmill over time has been fortunate to have the customer base we have. It’s diverse. It’s loyal. Customers who have chosen to do business with Rich and Cartmill are our greatest asset.”
Company founders Irwin D. Rich and John R. Cartmill came to Tulsa from Mattoon, Ill., in 1921, and by the following year had opened their general insurance business.
Rich died at age 68 of an apparent heart attack at his home in 1959. Cartmill died at age 88 in 1980.
“They were younger men, entrepreneurs who came to Oklahoma on a promise …,” Graham said.
“With both Irwin Rich and John Cartmill, they both practiced the golden rule. They wanted to treat their customers, being brand new to town, the way they wanted to be treated. That’s one of the hallmarks of Rich and Cartmill to this day.”
