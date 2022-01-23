Century-old Rich & Cartmill Insurance and Bonds celebrates anniversary

“Rich and Cartmill has been blessed over the years to attract Trusted Choice, independent insurance agents who have the same principles and vision of how they want to conduct business with and on behalf of their customers,” he said.

“Rich and Cartmill over time has been fortunate to have the customer base we have. It’s diverse. It’s loyal. Customers who have chosen to do business with Rich and Cartmill are our greatest asset.”

Company founders Irwin D. Rich and John R. Cartmill came to Tulsa from Mattoon, Ill., in 1921, and by the following year had opened their general insurance business.

Rich died at age 68 of an apparent heart attack at his home in 1959. Cartmill died at age 88 in 1980.

“They were younger men, entrepreneurs who came to Oklahoma on a promise …,” Graham said.

“With both Irwin Rich and John Cartmill, they both practiced the golden rule. They wanted to treat their customers, being brand new to town, the way they wanted to be treated. That’s one of the hallmarks of Rich and Cartmill to this day.”