Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Saint Francis Health System's Meghan Shrewsbury

Meghan Shrewsbury had a degree in Spanish but no career nailed down when she was sitting in a waiting room where she had taken her grandmother for a doctor’s appointment.

“I was watching all the nurses walk by and just kind of had an epiphany,” she said. “Right there in the waiting room, I started looking into how to get a degree in nursing.”

That decision brought her in 2018 from Nebraska to the University of Oklahoma, where she graduated from the accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program.

Today, Shrewsbury works in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Saint Francis Hospital.

“I think what I’ve learned – over the last year, especially – is just about being able to be a positive part of one of the worst parts of someone’s life,” she said.

“Being a positive light at what is a really difficult time is really rewarding – being able to look back and say, ‘I had an impact on this person.’”

But even positive lights can get down.

Shrewsbury said the emotional aspect of the work is hard.

“It’s some of the worst times of a person’s life,” she said. “Especially in the ICU; people are there for a longer time, and so you do develop those relationships.”