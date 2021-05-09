Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Saint Francis Health System's Judy Toman

As the coordinator of the ECMO, or heart-lung bypass, program for children within the Saint Francis Health System, Judy Toman has devoted a large part of her life to caring for some of the hospital’s youngest, sickest patients.

But in her nearly 43 years as a nurse with the hospital – since just after she graduated from the University of Tulsa in 1978 – she’s learned that teamwork is the right medicine, whether the teammate is a patient or a co-worker.

“My mom was a surgical nurse, … and she was on call a lot and just real involved,” she said, “so it was kind of her influence.”

For Toman, who’s based in the Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, “what I really care about is just the giving – to either the patient and their family or to the other bedside nurses that are here.”

“You can go very far with a team approach. I’ve always tried to remember when I was a young nurse and remember what helped me.”

Toman handles some of the most fragile cases, and “taking care of these patients just really gets your heart,” she said.

Fortunately, her heart is large enough to handle it.

“I think you have to love what you do, and when you do that, the passion just comes out.”