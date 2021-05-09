Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Saint Francis Health System's Jennifer Welch

Jennifer Welch knew early on that she wanted to work in health care, but she wasn’t sure exactly how.

“I really wanted to be a missionary,” she said. “But then life took me down a different path.

“I have my mission work here now.”

“Here” is the Medical ICU at Saint Francis Hospital, where Welch has worked for eight years. She became a nurse in 1992.

“I like the flexibility of it,” she said. “I like that I work with people who have different stories, so it’s never the same.”

Welch said she has a lot of favorite things about her job and “could sell anybody on being a nurse” if given enough time, but the hardest part of the job is what no amount of money could buy.

“For me – and I see this for other people I work with, too – it’s the people that you can’t save, so to speak,” she said. “We are accustomed to making a difference. We like to see improvement.”

The “horribleness of our field in 2020” because of the COVID-19 pandemic just exacerbated that challenge, she said. “We could not always make a difference.

“Most people in the ICU are in crisis,” she said. “We like to get people back to living and out of crisis.”