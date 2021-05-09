Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center's Jaime Trevino

Growing up in Houston, Jaime Trevino spent a lot of time around nurses because his mother is one.

“I always knew I wanted to do something in the medical field, but not exactly what,” he said.

Yet right after high school, nursing is what he chose.

A nurse manager for 2-1/2 years now who started out as an LPN before he became an RN, Trevino has worked at the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee since 2009.

Last year, he got his master’s degree in nursing.

The best part of the job “is just the satisfaction of helping somebody – seeing somebody and taking care of them at their worst time and giving them comfort and reassurance that everything is going to be OK,” he said.

But things aren’t always OK, and that can be a challenge, Trevino said.

“People don’t come to hospitals because everything is just fine,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen. You have to have that calm composure to deal with the situation.”