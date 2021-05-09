Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center's Gene Richison

Gene Richison spent years working in construction, as a welder and as a wing repairman for American Airlines, so he was used to putting things back together.

When he was laid off from American and they paid for retraining education, becoming a nurse – to put people back together – seemed a natural fit.

Richison is a nurse practitioner at the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee. He started there in November 2010 and has been a nurse since November 2007.

He said the best thing about being a nurse is “being able to help people in need. I could not tell you the number of times we have been called, day and night, and it’s a good feeling to know what to do to be able to help those people in their time of need.”

That knowledge doesn’t always come easily.

“Keeping up with the current research and the changes is challenging,” he said. “You’re constantly running across something that has changed.”

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged Richison in different ways, however.

“It was hard because we couldn’t do the hands-on that we typically do,” he said. “Touch is a large piece of nursing.”