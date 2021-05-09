Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center's Amanda Gaither

Amanda Gaither knew from a young age that she wanted to be a nurse, but later, with three children at home, she opted for being an X-ray technician.

When the last child started kindergarten, Gaither started nursing school.

A nurse for six years, she has worked at the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee for three years.

“Here at the VA we have a specific patient type, and they’re all amazing,” she said. “They’ve made such a difference in the world themselves, and so you always want to do everything you can to help them.”

The biggest obstacle is staffing, Gaither said.

“Nurses are needed everywhere, and there’s only one of you, and you can only do so much,” she said.

But if anyone ever actually met herself coming and going, it was Gaither during the pandemic.

She worked on the COVID unit, both inpatient and outpatient; worked day and night shifts as needed; and was sent to the Claremore Veterans Center for six weeks to care for COVID patients there.

Her kids stayed with her mother for about a month, but the separation was hard, so they came home and just lived apart in the same house.

“It was a challenge, but we did it,” Gaither said. “We made it.”