Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Hillcrest Medical Center's Tim Wahl

Working on a gastrointestinal medical-surgical floor at Hillcrest Medical Center has shown Tim Wahl that music has charms that can heal – maybe not illnesses, but shyness, nerves and loneliness.

Wahl, a Louisiana native, graduated from Oral Roberts University in 2020 and went to work at Hillcrest last June.

Having started his nursing career in the middle of a pandemic gives him a unique perspective.

“I really don’t know anything else besides face masks” and other COVID-19 protocols, he said, so he’s a bit lost when his co-workers talk about “how it was before” and might be again someday.

But one of the biggest challenges of being a nurse during a pandemic has been “to see a person who is in the hospital and they’re sick and want to see all their family but have to choose only one person because of the limitations,” he said.

Wahl’s favorite way to put patients at ease, calm their fears and lessen their isolation has been to ask, “What music do you listen to?”

“Music can be very personal and very broad at the same time,” he said, adding that when time allows, he listens to music with patients.

“You can reach a person through music,” Wahl said. “And when you can do that, you can create something special.”