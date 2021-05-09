Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Health Care System's Kathy Lawrence

Kathy Lawrence thought she knew what nurses did, but as it turns out, she couldn’t have been happier to be wrong.

“I remember sitting in an ICU room with my mother-in-law in the 1990s, and I was just so intrigued by the nurses coming in and out,” she said. “My idea of nurses versus what they were doing were not the same.

“I really love science, and I really love hands-on technology. And nursing is a highly innovative field.”

Lawrence is a nurse manager and nurse recruiter for the Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Health Care System based at the VA hospital in Muskogee, where she has worked for a decade. She has been a nurse since 1997.

“The best thing is taking care of people and their families – the gratification you get when someone grabs your hand and says, ‘Thank you.’

“It’s the human aspect that I love about it,” she said.

Lawrence said the past 18 months have been “very challenging. I never dreamed I would go through a pandemic.”

“It has been hard to watch our front-line nurses struggle,” she said. “At the end of the day, they were scared of the unknown.”

But she also had faith.

“Nurses are the most resilient people,” she said. “I’m not sure people know that.”