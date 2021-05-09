Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Ascension St. John Medical Center’s Julissa Miranda

Julissa Miranda started out in dental work but credits her father with helping her hear the voice that told her to become a nurse several years ago.

Because she was in health care, her father, who doesn’t speak English, asked her to help him find out what was in his throat. It turns out, it was thyroid cancer. Her father is doing well and monitoring his health, but it was her experience of being his voice at his doctor’s appointments that changed her life.

“I just grew a passion for it, and it’s really because of my dad,” said Miranda, who works in Ascension St. John Medical Center’s post-surgical unit.

The family bond carries over into her work, where it’s important to “care for loved ones as you would want them to be cared for,” she said. “It’s always an honor to care for people in their most vulnerable moments.”

Miranda felt that vulnerability during the pandemic. Her 11-year-old daughter has asthma, and she worried about taking the virus home. So her daughter went to stay with her parents while Miranda cared for other children and parents.

“I felt like I was stealing special moments away from their families,” she said, but “at least I could say, ‘I was with them when they died, and they were not alone.’”