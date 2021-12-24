Celebrate Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville and Holland Hall championships with a commemorative page

To help celebrate the state football championships won by Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville and Holland Hall, the Tulsa World has full-color commemorative pages available for purchase. Through Sunday, they are publishing in the print edition and e-edition online in the sports section.

Page reproductions are printed on high-quality photo paper that is suitable for framing. Each page is 12 inches by 21 inches and includes a game story, photo and box score from the game. Each page is $35.

To order your commemorative page, go to tulsaworldstore.com