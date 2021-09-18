Celebrate butterfly's journey through Tulsa with Monarchs on the Mountain

It’s time again to celebrate eastern Oklahoma’s important role in the migration of the monarch butterfly. Sustainable Tulsa is presenting “Monarchs on the Mountain” Sept. 17-19 at various locations. See sustainabletulsainc.org/motm for full event details.

Mobile Migration

Sept. 17-19

Experience the monarch butterfly’s annual north-to-south journey in the Mobile Migration activity. Monarchs travel nearly 3,000 miles from their breeding grounds at the Canada-United States border southward to Mexico every year. A trail of six local gardens, ranging from Oxley Nature Center in the “north” to the Audubon Society’s Flycatcher Trail in Jenks in the “south,” symbolizes the butterfly’s migration. Those who complete the trail can enter to win a “Monarchs on the Mountain” T-shirt or tote.

Signs at each location on the trail will have information about how the migration coincides with stages of a monarch’s life cycle and the generational progression of their journey.

1. Oxley Nature Center: Tucked away in a corner of Mohawk Park, Oxley is called the hidden jewel of the Tulsa Parks Department. Opened in 1980, it consists of 800 acres of mixed biomes with over 9 miles of trails. The waystation is next to the entrance to the Nature Center.