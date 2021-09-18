Celebrate butterfly's journey through Tulsa with Monarchs on the Mountain

It’s time again to celebrate eastern Oklahoma’s important role in the migration of the monarch butterfly. Sustainable Tulsa is presenting “Monarchs on the Mountain” Sept. 17-19 at various locations. See sustainabletulsainc.org/motm for full event details.
Mobile Migration
Sept. 17-19
Experience the monarch butterfly’s annual north-to-south journey in the Mobile Migration activity. Monarchs travel nearly 3,000 miles from their breeding grounds at the Canada-United States border southward to Mexico every year. A trail of six local gardens, ranging from Oxley Nature Center in the “north” to the Audubon Society’s Flycatcher Trail in Jenks in the “south,” symbolizes the butterfly’s migration. Those who complete the trail can enter to win a “Monarchs on the Mountain” T-shirt or tote.
Signs at each location on the trail will have information about how the migration coincides with stages of a monarch’s life cycle and the generational progression of their journey.
1. Oxley Nature Center: Tucked away in a corner of Mohawk Park, Oxley is called the hidden jewel of the Tulsa Parks Department. Opened in 1980, it consists of 800 acres of mixed biomes with over 9 miles of trails. The waystation is next to the entrance to the Nature Center.
2. Creek Nation Council Oak Tree Park: Find tropical milkweed, blue mistflower among other plants, and note the tall pawpaw trees near the magnificent burr oak and the towering abstract sculpture, Morning Prayer. Pawpaws are the host plant for Zebra Swallowtail butterflies.
3. The Gathering Place: This national award-winning, 66-acre park opened in 2018. The park contains thousands of native plants and ornamental trees.
4. Crow Creek Meadow: The tiny spot near Brookside currently has lots of senna, the host plant for cloudless sulphur butterflies, in buttery yellow bloom.
5. Hicks Park Community Center: This east Tulsa park has a beautiful monarch habitat directly outside the main recreational center facility.
6. Flycatcher Trail: Founded by the Tulsa Audubon Society and in conjunction with Jenks Public Schools, this outdoor classroom and demonstration garden hosts a plethora of native plant species and pollinators.
Plant Sale and Festival
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18
Shop for native plants just in time to put them in the ground to overwinter, grow strong root systems and put on a show next spring. The plant sale will take place on the lawn of the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, 6850 S. Elwood Ave. Visitors can also visit educational booths and pick up educational materials and pollinator seed packets. Carpooling is encouraged. Shuttle service is available.
Planting Day
Sept. 19
Plant pollinator-friendly plants at monarch waystations around Tulsa on Sunday. You can build a milkweed habitat in various locations at Woodward Park or at one of three pollinator gardens at Turkey Mountain, Crow Creek Meadow or Oxley Nature Center. Register online to sign up for a time slot for the pollinator gardens or to purchase a milkweed plant for the Woodward Park habitats. Plants will be provided for the pollinator gardens. Signups are limited to one “family group” at a time to allow for social distancing.
