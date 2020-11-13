Celebrate bedlam fun with OU-OSU musical fundraiser in Wagoner

All is fair in love and football. With this week’s big bedlam game between the OU Sooners and OSU Cowboys on the horizon, the Wagoner High School Band and Wagoner Chamber of Commerce are conducting a one-week fundraiser that you may hear about.

“From now through Friday, band members are being sent by supporters to play the OU or OSU fight song live to friends that are rooting for the opposing team,” explained Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett. “The friend will have to pay the band to stop playing and go away!”

For a $50 donation, an individual or business has initiated a send to an unsuspecting fan of the opposite team.

For the recipients of the “gift of music”, they can make a $40 donation for the band to stop playing and to send them on their way to another person. Another option is a $30 donation for the band to stop playing and “just go away.”

It’s all in good fun, and all for a good cause. All proceeds will be split between the band and the chamber.

