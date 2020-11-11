Cavender’s donating percentage of purchases to help combat veterans and their families

When customers purchase items from Cavender’s and cavenders.com on Wednesday, 2% of the purchase price will be donated to the Lone Survivor Foundation.
Lone Survivor Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide no-cost programs that help veterans and their families. Using therapeutic tools, the foundation helps combat veterans and their families recover from post traumatic stress disorder, mild traumatic brain injuries and chronic pain.
“We are proud to team up with Cavender’s again this year for this Veterans Day campaign,” said Tom Fordyce, Lone Survivor Foundation’s chief executive officer in a news release. “Together, we are helping to create a brighter future for our service men and women and their families.”
Cavender’s is a family-owned western wear retailer based in Texas with 86 stores, including one in Tulsa, 8035 E. 31st St.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!