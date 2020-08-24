{&endstyles}kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
Catoosa scrimmage: Sandites face Tahlequah, Collinsville
Sand Springs Leader Editor Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
State applies for $300 federal grant to supplement unemployment benefits
-
Feds approve state application for additional unemployment aid of $300 per week
-
Anti-mask group sues city of Tulsa, alleges masks cause oxygen deprivation
-
Stitt to begin releasing White House report that calls for mask mandate, bar closures to mitigate COVID-19 spread
-
Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt prematurely turns away second round of stimulus relief funds
promotion
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.