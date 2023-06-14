Saddle up for 21 hours of classic Westerns on MOVIES! today. The 10-film lineup features: 1954's River of No Return (pictured), starring Marilyn Monroe, Robert Mitchum and Rory Calhoun; Three Godfathers (1936), led by Chester Morris, Lewis Stone and Walter Brennan; Blood on the Moon (1948), with Mitchum, Barbara Bel Geddes, Robert Preston and Brennan; Belle Starr: The Bandit Queen (1941), with Gene Tierney in the title role, alongside Randolph Scott and Dana Andrews; Tom Horn (1980), starring Steve McQueen, Linda Evans and Richard Farnsworth; 3:10 to Yuma (1957), featuring Glenn Ford, Van Heflin and Felicia Farr; Kid Blue (1973), with Dennis Hopper, Warren Oates and Peter Boyle; The Cowboys (1972), led by John Wayne, Bruce Dern and Colleen Dewhurst; The Bravados (1958), headlined by Gregory Peck, Joan Collins, Stephen Boyd and Henry Silva; and Rachel and the Stranger (1948), featuring Loretta Young, William Holden and Mitchum.