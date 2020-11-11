 Skip to main content
Cat impaled by arrow, suspect sought

The Oklahoma Alliance for animals is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for impaling a cat with an arrow. The incident occurred Nov. 6 in the 32000 block of E. 690 Road in the Rocky Point area.

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jeff Halfacre said authorities were notified of the animal cruelty case when someone saw the cat with an arrow impaled through his front shoulders. The arrow had no tip, therefore adding to its suffering.

The individual who found the cat tried to find its owner with no success. The animal was transported Pryor Veterinarian Clinic South for treatment.

On Thursday, deputies reached the owner who reported that the arrow hit no major organs. It only passed through the cat’s muscle and tissue.

If anyone has information on shot and injured this animal, please contact the sheriff’s office at 918-485-3124 and reference Case No. 20-1384. You can remain anonymous when reporting a crime.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

