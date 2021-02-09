Cartoon: Snow day
- John Cole, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
John Cole, Cagle Cartoons
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The film, produced by Sam Pollard and Joyce Vaughn, was written by Tulsa native Carmen Fields, a journalist and media consultant now based in Boston, Massachusetts.
You probably have more than enough space on your phone to hold whatever you want. The bad news: Your phone is probably full of junk you never think to remove.
- Updated
The Winters case is one of five teacher misconduct cases in recent years whose handling by the Oologah superintendent and school board resulted in sanctions by the Oklahoma State Board of Education. #oklaed
- Updated
Doctors have been warning that the first vaccine dose can have a kick to it. People are now reporting that the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first. Here's why.
- Updated
Jason McIntosh is accused of impersonating the former treasurer of the now-defunct Tulsa Children's Chorus to secure more than $20,000 on a credit card issued to that individual.
- Updated
Sydnee Jones runs Central Tag Agency, booked through April; she shows up before opening each morning to talk to the line of customers already waiting at the door — sometimes more than a dozen people.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Dr. Lawrence Lee has been treating COVID patients for going on a year now.
- Updated
The old Crystal City Amusement Park was famous for having Oklahoma’s largest swimming pool and the state’s first miniature train, not to mention the original Zingo roller coaster.
Wayne Greene: Oklahoma still doesn't have the best paid teachers in the region; in fact, we're going the wrong direction
- Updated
When he was running for governor, Kevin Stitt promised the highest teacher pay in the seven-state region. Oklahoma teachers are still waiting, the column says.
- Updated
Only 75 pharmacies will get the doses, including some Walmart sites. Nearly 13% of Oklahomans older than 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination through the state or tribal health care centers.
'Our only hope': Free COVID-19 vaccines distributed at the Rose Bowl