Cartoon: Polarized Express

"We don’t want anyone who needs help to hesitate getting it," a Tulsa physician says.
Jenks officials said the student section had "too many high school students without masks and too many high school students in close contact with one another."
"Unlike other states in the Heartland, cases and new hospital admissions are not plateauing," the task force report says of Oklahoma. "Virus levels continue to increase and are extremely high; activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now."
City leaders appear blind to the new shade of red from the Health Department's alert map, but they seem wide-eyed when seeing green — it's a galling irony they accepted $8.5 million in CARES Act funding, editorial writers say.
You probably know the best place in your home to make a call on your smartphone. It’s usually going by a window or stepping outside, away from any interferences. I own a modern house built primarily with steel, and it’s like living in a faraday cage.
"In the absence of notable improvements in our state's situation, I would envision 60 to 70 deaths daily as not improbable for the end of January," wrote interim state epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor. "However, that is a long time from now, and many factors could alter that course."
Employed by a major retailer, Benjamin Hayford pleaded guilty to making false statements to a Tulsa bank in August.
Eleven ZIP codes appear in dark red denoting extreme severe risk, while 24 are in red for severe risk and seven are in orange for high risk.
The governor blasted Democrats and teachers unions over the controversy, but many nonpartisan groups had launched a letter-writing campaign criticizing Stitt's choice earlier Monday. #oklaed
Wagoner's "NuNu" Clayton is playing for a gold ball this weekend, but he wouldn't be there without the sacrifice his aunt made along the way.
